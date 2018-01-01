

Eagles, Mexican Hotel, Agree to Drop “Hotel California” Name Court Case



LOS ANGELES – A hotel to the southwest of Mexico’s paradisiacal Baja California peninsula opened its shutters on Friday relieved to no longer be the subject of a lawsuit by legendary United States rock band The Eagles.



Peace returned to this quiet corner of outstanding natural beauty after the owners of the “Hotel California” in Baja agreed to drop a patent application in the United States staking a claim on the name which happened also to be the title of The Eagles’ bestselling song and album.



“This matter has been settled by mutual agreement of the Parties,” said Tom Jirgal, the band’s lawyer.



The band’s lawyers had argued that through advertising aimed at US tourists, the hotel led visitors to believe it had acted as the inspiration for the lyrics in “Hotel California,” something “which is false,” the lawyer said in a statement.



According to the Eagles suit, (Eagles Ltd vs Hotel California Baja LLC) the current owners of the hotel, founded in 1950 by a Chinese immigrant known only as Mr. Wong or “El Chino” in Spanish, in the small town of Todos Los Santos, Baja California, “misled” their patrons since 2001 by suggesting the song had some relationship with the hotel.



The hotel is located some 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) south of San Diego and 75 kilometers north of Cabo San Lucas, the Mexican Pacific peninsula’s southernmost tip.



Both parties agreed to the “mutual dismissal” of the suit and application, the statement said.



The band had consistently denied there is any relation between the hotel and the 1976 song, winner of the 1977 Best Record of the Year Grammy award and which has sold over 32 million copies, demanding that the hotel ceased using the name, plus legal damages.



On its website, the Mexican hotel does suggest a link between the song and the establishment, but also points out the present owners of the hotel “do not have any affiliation with the Eagles.”



They instead suggest many visitors are “mesmerized” by “coincidences” between the lyrics of the song and the hotel and its surroundings.



However, Don Henly, singer-songwriter, producer, and drummer with the band, spoke to CBS news in 2016 and referred to the “Hotel California” as “The Dark underbelly of the US dream,” that is, nothing to do with an actual hotel.



As the song goes, “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave!”



In 2018, The Eagles are co-founder Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Co-founder Glenn Frey, passed away in 2016, at the age of 67.



The band is ready to kick off a massive 40+ dates tour, “An Evening with The Eagles,” in March.



