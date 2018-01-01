 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Police: Driver Who Struck Pedestrians near Brazil Beach Had Suspended License

RIO DE JANEIRO – A driver who killed a baby girl and injured 16 others when he plowed into a crowd near this Brazilian metropolis’ famed Copacabana beach had a suspended license, police said Friday.

Police said the driver, identified as Antonio Almeida Anaquim, was not under the effect of alcohol but that his license had been suspended due to excessive infractions.

Thursday night’s accident occurred at a time when a large crowd of locals and tourists were enjoying the hottest day of the year in Rio de Janeiro.

An eight-month-old girl was killed and 16 others were injured, including a 68-year-old, unidentified Australian man who is listed in serious condition.

The 41-year-old Anaquim told police he had an epileptic attack while driving at high speed on Atlantica Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, which veered onto a promenade before finally coming to a stop on the sand.

Police confirmed that the driver indeed suffers from epilepsy and found anti-epileptic drugs inside the vehicle, adding that a breathalyzer test revealed he had not consumed alcohol.

But Anaquim, who spent the night at a police station, had had his driver’s license suspended due to 14 traffic infractions in 2014 and had not taken the legally required steps to get that document back.

Vehicle registration authorities said for their part that they were unaware Anaquim had epilepsy, adding that people with that neurological disorder must undergo a specific medical exam before being issued a license.

Police said Almeida will face involuntary manslaughter charges but be allowed to remain free pending trial.

The 16 injured received treatment at two hospitals. Three have been released, while the others – including the mother of the infant who died – are recovering from their injuries.

The only person seriously injured was the Australian tourist, who suffered head trauma and currently requires artificial respiration.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved