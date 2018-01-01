

Eastern Orthodox Christians Take Icy Plunge to Mark Epiphany



MOSCOW – Crowds of hardy Eastern Orthodox Christians braved snow, ice and freezing temperatures on Friday to immerse themselves in the frigid lakes and rivers of Eastern Europe as they marked the Epiphany, a commemoration of the baptism of Christ.



A compilation of epa images from Moscow, Minsk and Kiev depicted the ceremony as Russians, Belorussians and Ukrainians respectively stripped off into their bathing costumes and plunged through purpose-made holes in otherwise iced-over bodies of water under the watchful eye of emergency services and local religious leaders.



The Epiphany is one of the most important religious ceremonies in countries where Eastern Orthodox Christianity is the prevailing religion, which includes much of Eastern Europe and Russia.



An epa photographer in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, documented crowds gathered on the water’s edge to watch a group of courageous men and women make their way down to a hole in the ice to take the dip.



An Orthodox Church loomed in the background, its golden domes capped in layers of snow.



Meanwhile, in Russia, a bearded man who took the plunge in a gelid pond gasped in shock as he quickly resurfaced.



Near St. Petersburg, an Orthodox priest in full attire descended wooden steps down into an ice hole in the shape of the Christian cross.



Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also marked the Epiphany in the early hours of the morning.



In neighboring Belarus, an Orthodox man descended into an icy pool by way of a wooden ladder, with Minsk’s skyline on the horizon.



Every year, millions of people, including young children, take the part in the religious plunge.



