Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City Midfielder Fernandinho Extends Contract until 2020

LONDON – Brazil midfielder Fernandinho has signed a contract extension with Manchester City to remain in his role until 2020, the English club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old’s deal came just two days after Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi reached an agreement with coach Pep Guardiola’s team to extend his contract to June 30, 2022.

“This is a club with a fantastic future and I want to be a part of it for as long as possible,” Fernandinho said.

“With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware and, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football,” he added

In June 2013, the Citizens signed Fernandinho, whom Guardiola described earlier this season as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, from Shakhtar Donetsk for 30 million pounds sterling ($41.6 million).

The Brazilian player won the Premier League in 2014 and the League Cup in 2016, and netted 10 goals in the 212 matches he played for the club.

City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain expressed his delight over Fernandinho’s new deal, saying “His form has been fantastic this season and we’re happy he’s extended his deal for a further two years.”
 

