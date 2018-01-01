 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern Munich Signs Goretzka for Next Season

BERLIN – Bayern Munich signed on Friday midfielder Leon Goretzka, currently with Schalke 04, for four years starting next season, the Bavarian club reported.

Goretzka, 22, went to Schalke in 2013 and debuted with the German national team one year later.

“We’re very pleased Leon Goretzka, a Germany international with great potential, has decided in favor of FC Bayern despite big-name international competitors. This way Leon Goretzka remains in the Bundesliga,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Several German media outlets have been writing for weeks about the signing, which Schalke 04 was against until the last moment.

“Leon Goretzka informed us earlier this week that he wishes to leave the club and join @FCBayernEN,” confirmed Schalke 04 coach Christian Heidel, according to the club’s Twitter account.

The player had been recently under the radar of leading European clubs, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.
 

