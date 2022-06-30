

Sergi Roberto Extends His Contract with Barcelona until 2022



BARCELONA – Spain’s Sergi Roberto reached an agreement with Barcelona to extend his contract until 2022, the La Liga club announced on Friday.



The versatile midfielder’s new contract includes a 500-million-euro ($613 million) buyout clause.



“FC Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement on a contract renewal, which will keep the player at Camp Nou through 30 June 2022,” the club said in a statement.



The low release clause Sergi’s previous contract included and the high performance the player has recently displayed prompted the Catalan club to renew his contract.



The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Barça 11 years ago, has played 178 matches with the club, scoring seven goals.



Sergi became the second player to extend his contract with Barcelona this week, following Gerard Pique, who renewed his contract also until 2022.



