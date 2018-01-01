

One Third of 38,000 Evacuated over Mayon Volcano in Philippines Return Home



MANILA – More than 11,000 people out of some 38,000 who had been evacuated from the vicinity of Mount Mayon returned home on Friday despite the threat of a greater eruption.



With the go-ahead from the authorities, a total of 2,610 families, made up of 11,522 individuals, were re-housed in the outskirts of Legazpi city, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the region said.



Those re-housed, who live between the 8-8.5-kilometer (4.9-5.2-mile) radius of the crater and had requested their evacuation voluntarily, made up almost one-third of the 38,000 evacuated until early morning on Friday.



26,971 persons, or 6,973 families, who live within a 7-km radius that has been declared the danger zone, were still housed in evacuation centers.



During the whole week, Mayon has emitted streams of lava that have already reached a distance of more than 3 km.



The alert for Mayon remained at a critical Level 3, out of a scale of 5, as it is considered that the volcano could undergo a bigger eruption within a period of a few hours, days or weeks.



Mayon’s activity, which began last weekend with three eruptions of gases, has led to fears of a repeat of the tragic Mount Pinatubo eruption in June 1991, considered the second largest in the world in the last century.



That eruption left around 850 people dead and led to 1.3 million people being displaced, apart from emitting a layer of sulfuric acid haze that spread around the globe and caused damage to the atmosphere.



However, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Wednesday said the potential eruption of the Mount Mayon volcano would not be as severe as that of Pinatubo in 1991.



The Philippine archipelago, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.



