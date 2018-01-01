

German Social Democrat Members Support Preliminary Agreement with Chancellor



BERLIN – Prominent members of Germany’s opposition Social Democratic Party continued to consolidate on Friday an initial agreement reached between the party’s leader and the federal chancellor ahead of a key vote on whether to engage in formal talks to form a coalition government.



Some 40 members, among them representatives of the country’s states and several former leaders of the SPD’s youth wing, the Jusos, signed a document two days ago in favor of formal negotiations that would lead to a new grand coalition.



Among the supporters were former presidential candidate, Gesine Schwan, former party leader and former minister-president of Brandenberg, Matthias Platzeck, as well as former president of the Bundestag (German parliament) Wolfgang Thierse.



Three predecessors of the Jusos’ current leader, Kevin Kühnert, including Nils Annen, also gave their backing.



Annen had been among those who were critical of the agreement presented last week by SPD leader Martin Schulz, Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union and leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union Horst Seehofer, and called for some of its content to be renegotiated.



The group now advocates dialogue to reach a coalition agreement.



The preliminary agreement would be put to the SPD congress on Sunday in the western city of Bonn.



But internal divisions have led the SPD – which scored 20.7 percent in the elections held on Sept. 24, its worst result since World War II – to slump again in the polls.



According to a weekly survey carried out by the Forsa Institute, the SPD was on 18 percent, while the conservative CDU-CSU bloc was on 34 percent – one point more than its election result.



Alliance 90/The Greens were up to 12 percent, compared to 8.9 in the election, while the liberal Free Democratic Party fell to 8 percent – three points less than what it claimed in September.



An initial attempt by Merkel to form a governing coalition faltered in Nov., when tripartite negotiations between the CDU, FDP and Alliance 90/The Greens collapsed.



The SPD then vowed to go into opposition rather than revisit another grand coalition, but reconsidered its stance in early December in order to avoid an unstable minority government or the possibility of new elections.



