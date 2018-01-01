

Suarez Beats Kanepi at Australian Open, Eases into 4th Round



MELBOURNE, Australia – Spain’s Carla Suarez continued on Friday her Australian Open run defeating Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round.



It took the world No. 40 an hour and 43 minutes to claim her third consecutive win at Melbourne Park this year, becoming the last Spaniard to continue competing in the Australian Open Women’s Singles.



The 29-year-old, who reached the quarterfinals twice in 2009 and 2016, is due to next play either Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, reigning French Open champion, or Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.



Belgium’s Elise Mertens overwhelmed France’s Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and one minute to qualify for the round of 16.



