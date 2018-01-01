 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Putin Dips into Icy Waters to Mark Orthodox Epiphany

MOSCOW – In the early hours of Friday morning, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin submerged himself into the gelid waters of a frozen lake to mark the Epiphany, when the Orthodox Church carries out the Great Sanctification of the Water.

Putin, like many Orthodox Christians across the globe, bathed in the waters of a local lake in a ceremony that in Russia dates back to the 16th century.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin attended a liturgy in the Nilov Monastery, located on an island in the western Seliger Lake, before entering the lake.

He added that this year, temperatures were not as extreme as this time of year in the area, but that it was still six or seven degrees below zero (19-21 F).

Images made available by epa showed Putin clad in a thick coat and fur boats, which he discarded once he entered the hole cut into the lake’s ice.

According to official data, around 1.8 million Russians across the country took part in the ceremony as well.

Interior ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said more than 7,300 liturgies were held in Russia between Thursday and Friday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved