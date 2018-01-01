

Putin Dips into Icy Waters to Mark Orthodox Epiphany



MOSCOW – In the early hours of Friday morning, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin submerged himself into the gelid waters of a frozen lake to mark the Epiphany, when the Orthodox Church carries out the Great Sanctification of the Water.



Putin, like many Orthodox Christians across the globe, bathed in the waters of a local lake in a ceremony that in Russia dates back to the 16th century.



According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin attended a liturgy in the Nilov Monastery, located on an island in the western Seliger Lake, before entering the lake.



He added that this year, temperatures were not as extreme as this time of year in the area, but that it was still six or seven degrees below zero (19-21 F).



Images made available by epa showed Putin clad in a thick coat and fur boats, which he discarded once he entered the hole cut into the lake’s ice.



According to official data, around 1.8 million Russians across the country took part in the ceremony as well.



Interior ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said more than 7,300 liturgies were held in Russia between Thursday and Friday.



