 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Svitolina Ends Kostyuk’s Campaign at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Ukrainian Elina Svitolina put an end on Friday to the Australian Open campaign of fellow countrywoman Marta Kostyuk with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the third round.

The reigning Brisbane International champion needed just 59 minutes to knock out Kostyuk, 15, who became the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam third round in more than two decades.

“She’s a great fighter. She always fights until the end. She has a bright future,” Svitolina said of the youngster after reaching the fourth round in Melbourne in her sixth participation.

“It’s very, very special for me. I always love coming to the Australian Open, but I never went further than the third round,” she added.

Svitolina conceded her first service game, but she reacted immediately to draw level.

Kostyuk, the 2017 Australian Open Girls’ Singles champion struggled on serve, as she committed six double faults, and won just six out 22 second serve points during the first set.

The 23-year-old Svitolina took advantage of Kostyuk’s struggle, breaking her serve two more times to seal the first set.

Svitolina made the most of the two break points she was offered in the second set, without facing any to move into the fourth round.

For a place in the quarterfinals, she is set to play Denisa Allertova of Czech Republic, who defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved