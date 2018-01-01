 
  HOME | USA

DOJ Urges Supreme Court to Nullify Ruling Protecting Dreamers

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Justice appealed on Thursday to the Supreme Court a ruling by which a California judge last week revived the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program for undocumented youth repealed by President Donald Trump.

Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco asked the Court to act before the normal appeals process begins in intermediate courts.

According to Francisco, the process would involve months of delay and would make the government hold on to a program that it considers illegal by the order of a California judge.

Trump repealed DACA in September and set a March deadline to bring a final resolution to the program.

With the ruling of California federal judge William Alsup, Trump’s decision stands nullified.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit would make a decision on the government’s appeal before the Supreme Court does.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, headquartered in California, has ruled on numerous occasions against Trump’s policies amid the president’s public criticism of its judges.

Nearly 800,000 undocumented youths who came into the country as children were welcomed into the DACA program promoted by former president Barack Obama in 2012.

With DACA, these young people, known as “Dreamers,” obtained temporary residence and work permits, but without the program they could face deportation orders.

The Dreamers are at the center of the House debate, as the Democrats have set the program as a condition to pass the spending bill before the deadline at midnight on Friday in order to avoid a possible government shutdown.
 

