Venezuelan Minister Claims Oscar Perez, Group Planned to Assassinate President



SANTO DOMINGO – The “terrorist cell” led by former police officer Oscar Perez planned to assassinate Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday in the Dominican Republic.



Venezuelan security forces killed rebel ex-police officer and helicopter pilot Oscar Perez on Monday. In mid-2017, he attacked a government building by launching flash-bangs from a helicopter. Perez and his group were careful not to harm or kill anyone at this or subsequent events, though they heavily embarrassed the government.



“There were plans to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro; there were assassination plots against Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, as well as against the life of Vice President Tareck El Aissami; against the Prosecutor General, Tarek William Saab, and against the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello,” Rodriguez claimed.



Rodriguez, who is in the capital of the Dominican Republic as head of the government delegation sent to carry out a dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, added that there were also assassination plots against important opposition leaders.



“We have the names of the opposition military targets who were considered traitors by the terrorists and were going to be assassinated. We are certain of the terrorist attack which was being planned against an embassy situated in eastern Caracas, an attack with a car bomb,” the minister said.



The opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable, said it would not attend the latest meeting scheduled for Thursday in Santo Domingo, because the Interior Minister, Nestor Reverol, had claimed it was opposition negotiators who provided the information about Perez’s hideout.



Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas said on Thursday that the government and opposition of Venezuela have agreed a new date – to be announced shortly – for the resumption of the dialogue originally scheduled for Thursday.



The Venezuelan opposition said in a statement on Thursday that it decided not to attend this meeting to oppose Reverol’s statement.



