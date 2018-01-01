

UN Calls for New Nuke Disarmament Efforts amid Threat Posed by Pyongyang



UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations called on Thursday for a new push for nuclear disarmament amid special concerns over the threat posed by North Korea and bilateral difficulties between Russia and the United States.



The threat posed by weapons of mass destruction continues and, in fact, seems to be increasing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at the start of a special Security Council session devoted to nonproliferation and headed by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Kazakhstan, which voluntarily renounced the nuclear arsenal it inherited from the Soviet Union, has made nuclear disarmament the main priority for the month that it occupies the Council’s rotating presidency.



The initiative coincides with new attempts to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula and after years of erosion of the international efforts to reduce the existing nuclear arsenals around the world.



Global fears about nuclear weapons are at their highest point since the Cold War, Guterres said, calling the North Korean question the “most dangerous peace and security challenge in the world today” and saying that the consequences of a conflict there would be “unimaginable.”



Nazarbayev, meanwhile, offered his country as a venue for talks on the North Korean crisis, urged nuclear powers to give Pyongyang security guarantees as a way to get negotiations off the ground and said that the 2015 nuclear pact reached with Iran provides a “good example” for resolving complex issues via diplomacy.



Nazarbayev also put forward several proposals to “build confidence” on the matter of disarmament, including making it more difficult for signatory countries to withdraw from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Agreement and developing an effective mechanism to prevent the acquisition of weapons of mass destruction.



He also called for eliminating “military blocs” and urged the creation of a system of guarantees whereby nuclear powers would make security commitments with non-nuclear nations.



Guterres said that he wants to “explore opportunities” to provide new impetus for disarmament and non-proliferation initiatives, efforts which the UN says have waned in recent years and require the updating of priorities in that area.



During the discussion, Washington’s UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, said Kazakhstan is a “responsible member” of the international community for its decision to renounce the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal, adding that Washington wants to continue working to halt nuclear proliferation even though that may be more complicated now than in the past.



She, too, however, called North Korea’s efforts to augment its nuclear arsenal the greatest threat to the nonproliferation regime, and she went on to say that Iran had violated its 2015 nuclear pact with several great powers and has become the greatest cause of instability in the Middle East.



