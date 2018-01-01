 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Tops Leganes 1-0 in Copa del Rey

LEGANES, Spain – Real Madrid is well on the way to reaching the final four of the Copa del Rey after beating Leganes 1-0 on Thursday in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane stuck with the same sub-heavy squad he has been using so far in the competition, though he ended up sending in starters Luka Modric and Isco Alarcon for the final 20 minutes as the visitors were struggling to create chances.

As the minutes passed without a Real Madrid goal, Leganes dared to dream that it would finally reach the second leg of a Copa tie with something at stake.

But just as the Blancos seemed to be resigned to the scoreless draw, Theo Hernandez exploited an opening on the left side to dash down the field and deliver a cross to Marco Asensio, who found the back of the net in the 89th minute to give his side the upper hand heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu.
 

