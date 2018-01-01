

Haitians Gather Outside US Embassy to Protest Trump’s Words



PORT-AU-PRINCE – Hundreds of Haitians gathered outside the US Embassy on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s purported negative comments about their country.



Calling Trump a racist, demonstrators urged their own government to expel the US ambassador in the event of further “aggressions” from Washington.



Media outlets reported last week that during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss immigration reform, Trump said that the United States didn’t need any more immigrants from “shithole countries” such as Haiti, El Salvador and various African nations.



While the president denied using the vulgar expression, one of the legislators who was present for the conference, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, said that he heard Trump say those words.



“The United States has always been racist when it has to do with Haiti,” political activist David Oxygen told EFE during the protest in Port-au-Prince.



“The policy of the United States is discriminatory and it’s nothing new,” he said. “The most serious thing is that today, it’s the president of the United States himself who speaks openly in a racist and discriminatory way.”



Demonstrators also expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as the Haitian government’s inadequate response to Trump’s reported remarks.



On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafrontant said the comments were “unfortunate,” though he mentioned Trump’s denial and spoke of his hopes that the two “neighbors and partners” would surmount the current difficulty.



