 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Authorities File 38 Charges vs. California Couple Who Abused Their 13 Kids

LOS ANGELES – Riverside County authorities announced on Thursday that they have filed a total of 38 charges against David and Louise Turpin, the couple who kidnapped and abused their 13 children.

The charges include 12 counts each of torture and false imprisonment, seven counts of violation of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and one count against the father alone for committing a lewd act on a minor.

If found guilty on all counts, the couple could be sentenced to up to 94 years behind bars.

The punishments – including beatings and being chained to their beds – would last for weeks and even months, on occasion, said Riverside County district attorney Michael Hestrin, who also detailed other violence, including strangulation, by Turpin, 57 and his wife, 49.

Authorities in the town of Perris acknowledged that they were trying to understand the motives that could have led the parents to imprison their children in their house and even chain three of them.

It seems to be a case of “depraved conduct,” including “severe ... emotional abuse” and “extreme and prolonged physical abuse,” toward the children, Hestrin said.

Residents of Perris, located 110 kilometers (about 68 miles) east of Los Angeles, have said they are devastated after learning on Monday that local authorities had discovered the abuse the couple was perpetrating on their children.

In an initial search of the home, police found that three of the children had been chained to their beds and were surrounded by a terrible stench indicating a seriously unhealthy environment.

The second aspect of the case that set off alarms for local authorities was the evident malnutrition suffered by the children who, because of their undernourishment, were initially identified as minors despite the fact that their ages ranged from 2 to 29.

The 29-year-old weighs only 37 kilograms (82 pounds), and the parents did not permit any of them to shower more than once a year.

Police found out about the family circumstances thanks to one of the children, a 17-year-old girl, who managed to escape from the home and called authorities from a telephone she had found in the house.

She said she had been trying to escape for two years, Hestrin said, adding that some of the children – who were ostensibly being home-schooled – had been kept in the dark about life in general and did not even know what a police officer was.

The family moved to Perris in 2014 after getting a home-schooling permit.

On the father’s Facebook page are posted many photos of the entire family in which the children are smiling in places like Disneyland.

The couple were slated to appear in court for the first time on Thursday and judicial authorities have set their bail at $13 million each.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved