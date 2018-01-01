 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sainz Maintains Big Lead in Dakar Car Race after 12th Stage

SAN JUAN, Argentina – Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) edged closer to his second Dakar Rally car title with a solid run on Thursday in the 12th stage, while Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota) posted the fastest time on the Flambala/Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina, route.

Sainz had a lead of just over an hour at the start of the day and still has a commanding advantage of 44 minutes and 41 seconds over French teammate and defending champion Stephane Peterhansel, who came in second on Thursday, 2:03 behind al-Attiyah.

In the longest timed stage – 523 kilometers (325 miles) – of this year’s Dakar Rally, Sainz appeared content to hold back and not take unnecessary risks.

“We had a difficult stage again. We had a puncture and then we had some gearbox problems, but everything is fine because we’ve finished the stage which is the important thing. We were stuck in third gear at the end of the stage so we stayed in third. But there’s still two more days,” the 55-year-old Spaniard said.

Team Peugeot Total said this week it intends for Sainz to remain at the top of the general classification and for Peterhansel to come in second, but the French driver now leads third-placed driver al-Attiyah by just 21 minutes.

Only 489 km of competition remain over two stages before the drivers arrive at the finish line in Cordoba, Argentina.

Friday’s 13th stage – between San Juan and Cordoba – will have a 369 km timed section and feature dunes and an area of fesh-fesh, a very fine sand that can obscure vision and cause severe traction problems.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved