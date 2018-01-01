

Sainz Maintains Big Lead in Dakar Car Race after 12th Stage



SAN JUAN, Argentina – Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) edged closer to his second Dakar Rally car title with a solid run on Thursday in the 12th stage, while Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota) posted the fastest time on the Flambala/Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina, route.



Sainz had a lead of just over an hour at the start of the day and still has a commanding advantage of 44 minutes and 41 seconds over French teammate and defending champion Stephane Peterhansel, who came in second on Thursday, 2:03 behind al-Attiyah.



In the longest timed stage – 523 kilometers (325 miles) – of this year’s Dakar Rally, Sainz appeared content to hold back and not take unnecessary risks.



“We had a difficult stage again. We had a puncture and then we had some gearbox problems, but everything is fine because we’ve finished the stage which is the important thing. We were stuck in third gear at the end of the stage so we stayed in third. But there’s still two more days,” the 55-year-old Spaniard said.



Team Peugeot Total said this week it intends for Sainz to remain at the top of the general classification and for Peterhansel to come in second, but the French driver now leads third-placed driver al-Attiyah by just 21 minutes.



Only 489 km of competition remain over two stages before the drivers arrive at the finish line in Cordoba, Argentina.



Friday’s 13th stage – between San Juan and Cordoba – will have a 369 km timed section and feature dunes and an area of fesh-fesh, a very fine sand that can obscure vision and cause severe traction problems.



