

Hitler’s Super Mercedes Remains Unsold at US Auction



TUCSON, Arizona – A 1939 Mercedes automobile that was used by Adolf Hitler remained unsold at an auction held in Tucson because nobody was willing to meet at least the minimum price, the firm Worldwide Auctioneers told EFE on Thursday.



The highest bid for the vehicle at the Wednesday evening auction was $7 million, far below the $10 million that local media had estimated it could bring, given that it was specially ordered by and manufactured for Hitler during World War II.



However, the auction house specializing in classic cars said that “negotiations are continuing” and a sale could ultimately occur.



The dark-colored, open-top W150 770k Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, dubbed the “Super Mercedes,” was specially designed for the Nazi leader.



The auto’s body and engine have been repaired, but the interior is in practically its original condition, the organizers of the auction said.



After the end of the war, the car, one of five that the German automaker manufactured and the only one that is still in existence, passed into the hands of the US military and was used by US forces stationed in Le Havre, France.



It changed hands several times but was ultimately restored by a US auto collector and put on display in a Chicago classic car museum.



Worldwide Auctioneers had announced that 10 percent of any sale price would be donated to the Simon Wiesenthal Center to help fight anti-Semitism and fanaticism and to teach the public about the Holocaust.



