Latin American Herald Tribune
  Uruguay

Uruguay Seeks to Boost Technology Ties with China

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay’s minister of industry, energy and mining will lead a delegation to China in pursuit of expanding cooperation in information and communications technology, the head of the South American country’s trade and investment promotion agency said Thursday.

Officials in Montevideo envision the export of software and IT services to China in tandem with Chinese investment in the Uruguayan tech sector, Uruguay XXI executive director Antonio Carambula said.

“China is today one of the main sources of investment in the world and we hope that the current positive period in relations between the countries will help to bring more investment to the country,” Carambula told Radio Uruguay.

The Jan. 31-Feb. 6 mission will take Minister Carolina Cosse and her delegation to Shenzhen and Beijing and talks are scheduled with companies such as Huawei, Tencent, DJI and Baidu, according to the agenda released by the Uruguayan Chamber of Information Technology.

President Tabare Vazquez’s 2016 official visit to China included the signing of “an agreement on strategic partnership that is now bearing fruit,” Carambula said, pointing to an increase in the number of Chinese officials and business representatives traveling to Uruguay.

China and Uruguay are making “a lot of progress” and will soon a trade agreement, the official said.

“There is a will” to reach an agreement, Carambula said, adding that “it is important to conclude an agreement and, from there, to advance and expand other agreements.”
 

