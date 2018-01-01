 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Syria Vows to Shoot Down Turkish Planes That Violate Its Airspace

BEIRUT – Syria responded on Thursday to Turkey’s threat of an offensive on Syrian soil by vowing to destroy any Turkish warplanes that enter the country’s airspace.

“The Syrian Air Defense has regained its full strength and is ready to destroy the Turkish air targets in the skies of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in comments cited by state-run news agency SANA.

Ankara’s threat is directed toward Afrin, an area in northwestern Syrian that is under control of the Kurdish YPG militia.

Syria would treat a Turkish move against Afrin as an “act of aggression” against the Arab nation’s sovereignty, Mekdad said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed Thursday that Ankara has held talks with Russia and Iran, both allies of Damascus, over the use of Syrian airspace for the potential operation against the YPG in Afrin.

The talks were aimed at avoiding any accidents during the operation, Cavusoglu said in comments aired by CNNTürk.

Ankara accuses the YPG of being in alliance with the PKK, a Kurdish guerrilla group that operates inside Turkey.

In Afrin some 100,000 people took to the streets on Thursday to denounce the threat from Turkey, the enclave’s top diplomat told EFE.

The protests brought together Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen as well as members of every religion present in the area, Soliman Jafar said by telephone.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved