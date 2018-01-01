

Syria Vows to Shoot Down Turkish Planes That Violate Its Airspace



BEIRUT – Syria responded on Thursday to Turkey’s threat of an offensive on Syrian soil by vowing to destroy any Turkish warplanes that enter the country’s airspace.



“The Syrian Air Defense has regained its full strength and is ready to destroy the Turkish air targets in the skies of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in comments cited by state-run news agency SANA.



Ankara’s threat is directed toward Afrin, an area in northwestern Syrian that is under control of the Kurdish YPG militia.



Syria would treat a Turkish move against Afrin as an “act of aggression” against the Arab nation’s sovereignty, Mekdad said.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed Thursday that Ankara has held talks with Russia and Iran, both allies of Damascus, over the use of Syrian airspace for the potential operation against the YPG in Afrin.



The talks were aimed at avoiding any accidents during the operation, Cavusoglu said in comments aired by CNNTürk.



Ankara accuses the YPG of being in alliance with the PKK, a Kurdish guerrilla group that operates inside Turkey.



In Afrin some 100,000 people took to the streets on Thursday to denounce the threat from Turkey, the enclave’s top diplomat told EFE.



The protests brought together Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen as well as members of every religion present in the area, Soliman Jafar said by telephone.



