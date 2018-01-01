 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kazakhstan Offers to Help Mediate North Korean Crisis

UNITED NATIONS – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his country on Thursday as a venue for talks on the North Korean crisis and urged nuclear powers to give Pyongyang security guarantees as a way to get negotiations off the ground.

“Kazakhstan is ready to participate in mediation by offering a stage for negotiations,” Nazarbayev told members of the UN Security Council.

Kazakhstan, with its multi-vector foreign policy, has proven itself a reliable facilitator of peace talks. Its capital has hosted eight rounds of the so-called Astana Process for peace in Syria.

As a first step to “establishing an atmosphere of trust,” the Kazakh president proposed that the nuclear powers offer “security guarantees” as a way to get North Korean President Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.

Nazarbayev made it clear that the road to resolving the North Korean question passed through the United States, Russia and China, and he asked those three superpowers to engage “constructively” to try to reach an agreement.

The Kazakh leader pointed to the nuclear pact reached with Iran in 2015, calling it an “example” that the most complicated issues can be resolved through negotiations.

Nazarbayev, who was in Washington on Tuesday, said he discussed the North Korean situation with US President Donald Trump and said that both agreed that there was a peaceful way to defuse the crisis.

Kazakhstan, which voluntarily renounced the nuclear arsenal it inherited from the USSR, the world’s fourth largest, has made nonproliferation one of the priorities of its mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

During the Security Council meeting convened Thursday, the leader of the first Central Asian nation to hold a seat on the UNSC insisted on the need to give a new impetus to disarmament policies.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved