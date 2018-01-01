 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dakar Rally Organizers Cancel 12th Stage for Bikes, Quads

SAN JUAN, Argentina – Drivers of cars and trucks are competing on Thursday in the 12th and third-to-last stage of Dakar Rally 2018, covering a route between the Argentine cities of Chilecito and San Juan that is devoid of both bikes and quads.

Race organizers canceled the stage in those latter two categories, citing bad weather conditions.

That decision came after motorcyclists had rejected a proposed change in the 523-kilometer (325-mile) timed portion of the 12th stage because it would have required them to ride over terrain already roughed up by heavy vehicles.

“Following the study of the safety conditions for bikes and quads race tomorrow, despite a first modification of the stage announced this afternoon, having consulted the competitors grouped at Fiambala’s marathon bivouac, the Race Direction has taken the decision to cancel the 12th special stage for bikes and quads,” the Amaury Sport Organization, organizers of the Dakar Rally, said in a statement Wednesday.

For bikes and quads, the Fiambala/Chilecito-San Juan route was to have been the second part of a so-called “marathon” stage, in which competitors may receive help from a fellow competitor but not assistance vehicles (even overnight).

Thursday’s timed portion is the longest of this year’s rally.

Little change is expected in the general classification for cars, with the sporting director of Team Peugeot Total, Bruno Famin, saying Wednesday that the squad’s intention was for Spain’s Carlos Sainz, who enjoyed a one-hour lead ahead of Thursday’s stage over teammate and 13-time Dakar Rally winner Stephane Peterhansel, to remain in first and the Frenchman in second.

Plenty of drama is in the works, however, in the trucks category, where Argentine Federico Villagra (YPF Infinia Diesel) – on a quest to become the first-ever Latin American winner in that category – led Russian defending champion Eduard Nikolaev (Kamaz) by just one minute and seven seconds at the start of the Fiambala/Chilecito-San Juan stage.
 

