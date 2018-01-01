

Five Die in Train Derailment in Central Mexico



MEXICO CITY – Five people were killed on Thursday when a freight train derailed and one of the cars smashed into a home in the central Mexican city of Ecatepec, authorities said.



“A train derailed this morning in the neighborhood of Jardines de Casa Nueva and caused the death of several people,” Mayor Indalecio Rios said on Twitter.



“The government of Ecatepec sends its most heart-felt condolences to the victims’ relatives and reaffirms its support in this difficult moment,” he continued.



Municipal authorities told EFE that the accident happened at 6:30 am.



Three of the five fatalities were minors a 12-year-old boy injured in the wreck was rushed to the hospital, officials said.



