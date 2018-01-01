

Egypt Asks Ethiopia to Accept International Mediation over Dam Crisis



CAIRO – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked on Thursday Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to accept international mediation to address a falling out over Ethiopa’s plan to build a dam on the Blue Nile.



Desalegn rejected the Egyptian proposal for the World Bank to participate as a neutral party in the negotiations, but was open to discussing the issue at future meetings, the leader said at a joint press conference after the meeting.



Al-Sisi expressed a “huge concern” for the works of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built near the Sudanese border and which he fears would make Egypt’s water share from the Nile decrease.



At the same time, al-Sisi demanded that technical studies be completed to evaluate the possible economic, social and environmental effects of the dam on the Sudan and Egypt, countries located downstream.



According to sources quoted by the official newspaper Al-Ahram, Egypt intends for the filling of the dam to be supervised by an independent international body, after the technical studies are completed.



The Ethiopian leader expressed his confidence that the discussion could be settled quickly within the tripartite committee that his country forms together with Sudan and Egypt, while reiterating the commitment of Addis Ababa to collaborate with all parties.



Desalegn tried to reassure the al-Sisi government, explaining that the dam will not affect Egypt’s water supply.



The meeting between al-Sisi and Desalegn followed a meeting of the bilateral cooperation committee, which has resulted in the signing of several economic agreements.



Ethiopia began the construction of the dam in 2011 near the Sudanese border and, when completed, it will have a total power of 6,000 megawatts of energy, which will allow the country to export electricity.



