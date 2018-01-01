 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Pope Addresses Plight of Undocumented Migrants in Chile

IQUIQUE, Chile – Pope Francis talked about exploitation and the plight of undocumented migrants during a Mass on Thursday that concluded his visit to Chile.

Speaking to the faithful on a beach in this northern city, the Argentine pontiff noted that in the language of the indigenous Aymara people, Iquique signifies “land of dreams.”

Immigrants account for around 10 percent of the city’s population. While most of them are from neighboring Bolivia and Peru, some have come from as far away as Haiti.

Migration, Francis said, “is always based on the hope of obtaining a better life.”

“But we know that it always goes accompanied by backpacks filled with fear and uncertainty about what is to come,” he added.

“Iquique is a zone of immigrants who remind us of the nobility of men and women, of entire families who, in the face of adversity, do not surrender, and they make their way seeking life,” the pope said.

He called on the people of Iquique to preserve their city “as a land of hospitality.”

The pontiff decried “situations of injustice” and “new forms of exploitation” in the form of job insecurity “that destroys lives and households.”

“Let us be alert to those who take advantage of immigrants because they don’t know the language or do not have proper documents,” Pope Francis said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved