Latin American Herald Tribune
Ukraine Passes Laws in Bid to Reintegrate Rebel-Held Donbass Region

KIEV – Ukrainian lawmakers approved on Thursday a law aimed at reintegrating eastern regions of the country currently under the control of pro-Russian insurgents.

The legislation, which recognizes Ukraine’s right to recuperate full sovereignty over the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as the Donbass, from the pro-Moscow rebels who have declared autonomous republics there, was passed by 280 of the 450 lawmakers.

“We will continue to pave the way for the reintegration of occupied Ukrainian lands through political and diplomatic means,” said Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, following the vote, which passed after several amendments were accepted.

Another key element of the measure was the denotation of Russia as an aggressor state in the conflict and the setting in stone of a plan of action for the interior and defense ministers to push back all Russian forces from Ukraine’s east.

Moscow acknowledges that it maintains ties with the rebel groups in the Donbass but has denied sending Russian troops to the region.

The new measures adopted by Ukraine’s parliament made no reference to the Minsk peace deal, which forms the principal ceasefire protocol in the Donbass region and was signed by Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.
 

