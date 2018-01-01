

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make First Official Visit to Wales



LONDON – Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle took on Thursday their first official trip together since their engagement to Wales, where they were greeted by dozens of happy spectators excited to see the royal couple.



Cardiff Castle, found in the center of the Welsh capital, set the scene for the first part of the trip for Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and his actress fiancée, who announced their engagement last December.



After greeting the flag-waving crowds that had gathered outside the castle, the couple are scheduled to attend a festival that celebrates Welsh culture and tradition filled with performances by musicians and poets.



Later, during a private visit to the Star Hub leisure center, they are to see how the organization Streetgames, who Harry has collaborated with in the past, works to make sports more accessible to disadvantaged young people.



Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are to be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle.



The pair met in 2016 through mutual friends.



