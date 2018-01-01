 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Nails Australian Open 2nd Round Defeating Struff

MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Roger Federer on Thursday cruised into the Australian Open third round after beating Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

In one hour and 55 minutes, the 36-year-old Swiss secured his victory over world No. 55 Struff, paving the way for his sixth Australian Open title that would make him a Grand Slam champion for the 20th time.

“It wasn’t easy. There’s an expectation on the underdog, but it was a good match and I wish him the best for the season,” Federer said.

The world No. 2 fired 36 winners and won 83 percent of the first serve points with only one double fault.

In the upcoming round, Federer is set to play Frenchman Richard Gasquet, No. 29 seed, who defeated Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in an hour and 53 minutes.
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved