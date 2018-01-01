 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sandgren Leaves Wawrinka Stunned at Australian Open, Reaches 3rd Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – The United States’ Tennys Sandgren defeated ninth seed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Sandgren needed an hour and 28 minutes to eliminate eighth-ranked Wawrinka from his first tournament in 2018.

Wawrinka was suffering from a serious knee injury that had put him out of action for six months.

The 26-year-old American broke the 2014 Australian Open champion’s serve five times out of 13 opportunities.

Sandgren is due to next face Germany’s Maximilian Marterer, who beat Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in three hours and 27 minutes.
 

