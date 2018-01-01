

South Africa to Reiterate Its Seriousness in Fighting Corruption



JOHANNESBURG – The vice president of South Africa and new leader of the ruling party said on Thursday that he would join the Davos World Economic Forum to share the message that his country was serious in its fight against corruption, which weighs down the nation and government’s image.



During a breakfast prior to his trip to Switzerland, where he will lead the South African delegation participating in the Forum, Cyril Ramaphosa said the fight against corruption was necessary to recover investors’ confidence and get the world to start looking at South Africa as a changed country.



In the campaign that led him to succeed the current South African President, Jacob Zuma, in leading the African National Congress, Ramaphosa promoted the goals of economic recovery and combating corruption, which is punctuated by numerous scandals that reached even the head of state.



Ramaphosa welcomed the initiatives taken in recent weeks in this regard, such as the creation of a commission to investigate a report accusing Zuma and other top officials of using their power to favor a family of like-minded businesspeople, the Guptas.



He was also critical of the way in which state-owned companies have been handled, as they have been hit by numerous corruption scandals and irregularities.



Ramaphosa is the ANC’s candidate for the 2019 presidential elections that are to end Zuma’s second and final term.



The 48th meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos is scheduled to be held on Jan. 23-26, with the presence of political leaders, representatives of international institutions and business leaders from around the world.



