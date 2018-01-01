

Funeral for Murdered Kosovo Serb Politician Draws Crowds in Belgrade



BELGRADE – The funeral of a Kosovo Serb politician who was assassinated by gunmen outside his party offices in northern Kosovo took place in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Thursday.



Friends, family and former colleagues of Oliver Ivanovic were among the hundreds of people who gathered for the ceremony in Belgrade’s New Cemetery, where the controversial politician was laid to rest in accordance to Eastern Orthodox tradition.



Ivanovic was fatally shot by unknown gunmen outside his SDP party offices in the often restive Kosovan town of North Mitrovica on Tuesday in what was described by the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, as a terror attack.



Up until his death, Ivanovic had been a leading Serb politician in Kosovo, a region that declared independence from Serbia in 2008 in a move that has yet to be fully internationally recognized, partly due to Belgrade’s rejection of its autonomy.



Although Kosovo’s population is dominated by ethnic Albanians, North Mitrovica is a predominantly Serbian city.



For some, however, Ivanovic’s legacy will remain tarnished by allegations of war crimes committed during the Kosovo conflict in the late 1990s, when he is accused of having ordered the killing of ethnic Albanians.



He was convicted of those crimes by a specialized European Union court, although his sentence was later overturned pending retrial by judges in Kosovo.



He was 64 at the time of his death.



