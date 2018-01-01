

London Illuminated by Light-Based Art as Lumiere Festival Hits the Streets



LONDON – Londoners are soon to be able to bask in the glow of light-based artworks that have been dotted across the United Kingdom capital as part of the Lumiere festival, which is to kick off on Thursday night.



The festival draws crowds out into the ordinarily dark streets of London, tempting them with fun bright spots of color, such as aquariums projected into telephone booths and meadows of lamps that change color in the middle of the street.



Iconic landmarks across the city are to set the scene for more than 50 light installations by artists from all over the world.



Westminster Abbey, one of the country’s most famous sites, is to have bright colors projected onto its ordinarily plain facade, a piece by French digital artist Patrice Warrener.



Daan Roosegaarde, from the Netherlands, is to plunge viewers at Granary Square into an underwater wonder by stretching waves of blue light just above their heads.



The first edition of Lumiere London, held in 2016, gathered over one million visitors over four nights and its success convinced organizers to repeat the event this year.



The festival is to officially start on Thursday, though some pieces could already be seen earlier in the week, and is scheduled to end on Sunday.



