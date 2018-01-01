 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

London Illuminated by Light-Based Art as Lumiere Festival Hits the Streets

LONDON – Londoners are soon to be able to bask in the glow of light-based artworks that have been dotted across the United Kingdom capital as part of the Lumiere festival, which is to kick off on Thursday night.

The festival draws crowds out into the ordinarily dark streets of London, tempting them with fun bright spots of color, such as aquariums projected into telephone booths and meadows of lamps that change color in the middle of the street.

Iconic landmarks across the city are to set the scene for more than 50 light installations by artists from all over the world.

Westminster Abbey, one of the country’s most famous sites, is to have bright colors projected onto its ordinarily plain facade, a piece by French digital artist Patrice Warrener.

Daan Roosegaarde, from the Netherlands, is to plunge viewers at Granary Square into an underwater wonder by stretching waves of blue light just above their heads.

The first edition of Lumiere London, held in 2016, gathered over one million visitors over four nights and its success convinced organizers to repeat the event this year.

The festival is to officially start on Thursday, though some pieces could already be seen earlier in the week, and is scheduled to end on Sunday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved