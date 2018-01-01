

Zverev in Australian Open 3rd Round for 2nd Time in a Row



MELBOURNE, Australia – German tennis star Alexander Zverev, ranked and seeded No. 4, defeated his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk on Thursday at the Australian Open, booking a place in the third round of this year’s first Grand Slam for the second consecutive time.



Zverev, who won 79 percent of the first serve points, took two hours to end world No. 62 Gojowczyk’s Australian Open bid with 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.



The 20-year-old is scheduled to take on world No.58 Hyeon Chung of South Korea, who defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 56 minutes.



World No. 7 David Goffin of Belgium could not make it to the third round after being defeated by France’s Julien Benneteau 6-1, 6-7 (5), 1-6, 6-7 (4) in almost three hours.



Despite winning the first set, the 27-year-old Goffin experienced a tough loss in front of Benneteau, the world No. 59.



