

Halep Overcomes Ankle Injury to Qualify for Australian Open 3rd Round



MELBOURNE, Australia – World No. 1 Simona Halep overcame on Thursday an ankle injury to advance past Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 into the Australian Open third round.



It took the top seed an hour and five minutes to keep her bid for her first Grand Slam title alive.



“I feel the pain but I didn’t think about it. I just wanted to play the match and to win it,” the 26-year-old Romanian said.



Halep, in the next round, is set to face the United States’ Lauren Davis, who defeated Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.



US Madison Keys also reached the upcoming round after getting rid of Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 6-1 in just 41 minutes.



Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, meanwhile, needed two hours and two minutes to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 heading to the third round.



