

Spain Says Police Reinforcement during Catalan Referendum Cost $118 Million



MADRID – The deployment of up to 6,000 extra police in Catalonia during the affluent region’s banned independence referendum cost the Spanish government 87 million euros ($118 million), the country’s interior minister said on Thursday, insisting that the blame for the extraordinary fees lay at the feet of the Catalan leadership at the time.



Speaking in the Spanish Senate, conservative Popular Party minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said the money had gone towards the upkeep, accommodation and travel costs incurred by sending National Police and semi-militarized Civil Guard officers to reinforce Catalonia’s local Mossos d’Esquadra police force in the days around the Oct. 1 independence referendum branded unconstitutional by Spain’s judiciary.



“The arrogance and irresponsibility of the ex-president of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet had burdened all Spaniards with a economic cost of 87 million euros in addition to the 1 billion euro loss caused by economic slowdown, the 5 percent drop in Catalonia’s GDP (gross domestic product) and the 35 percent fall in hotel reservations,” Zoido lamented.



Puigdemont, who was ousted by constitutional measures enacted by the Spanish State to rescind a unilateral declaration of independence in Catalonia, was currently in self-imposed exile in Brussels to avoid an arrest warrant in Spain where he is wanted to face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.



Several of his top former ministers, including ousted vice president Oriol Junqueras, remained in pretrial detention in Madrid.



Zoido said the actions taken by the Spanish government against what he termed a separatist rebellion in Catalonia were justified, although separatist politicians have accused the Spanish police of employing brutal tactics in their operation to clear voters out of polling stations during the prohibited Oct. 1 ballot.



