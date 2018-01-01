 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkish Rescue Teams Attempt to Raise Ditched Pegasus Airliner

TRABZON, Turkey – Turkish rescue teams were attempting to recover on Thursday a Pegasus Airlines passenger plane that skidded off a runway in northeastern Turkey and descended a steep slope stopping just short of crash-diving into the Black Sea.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which had just covered the Ankara-Trabzon domestic route, slid off the runway after landing at Trabzon’s airport late Sunday, coming to a halt on a steep, stony cliff, meters away from the water.

None of the 162 passengers, two pilots and 4 cabin crew were injured in the accident although one of the plane’s jet engines did slide into the water after becoming detached in the descent.

According to an airline statement “the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC” had a “Runway Excursion Incident” during landing at Trabzon Airport.

The statement added that it was consolidating its efforts “to remove the aircraft from its current position” and thanked passengers for their “composure and cooperation with the flight crew during the successful evacuation of the aircraft.”

The Accident Investigation Board of the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications has opened an official investigation seeking the causes of the runway excursion incident, officials said.

According to passenger reports, after it landed on the runway and taxied briefly there was a huge noise, the aircraft started shaking and got pushed to the side. Seconds later, the plane’s nose was pointing downward, passengers said.

The Boeing had been originally delivered to Pegasus Airlines in Nov. 2012. The average age of the carrier’s fleet is six years old.

Istanbul-based Pegasus, a low-cost airline, was founded in 1990 and currently operates a fleet of 78 aircraft.
 

