 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Emirates Airline to Buy 36 Airbus A380 Super-Jumbos for $16 Billion

DUBAI – Dubai-based airline Emirates, the largest carrier in the Middle East, announced on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy 36 Airbus A380 aircraft for some $16 billion, ending speculation that the European aeronautical company would halt production of that model.

Emirates and Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to a firm purchase of 20 aircraft and put in an order for another 16, with engine options – including engines manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings and the joint venture of General Electric and Pratt & Whitney – still being discussed.

“This order will provide stability to the A380 production line,” the CEO of Emirates, Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said in a statement.

Airbus’s sales director, John Leahy, on Monday had cast doubt on the future of the plane model, saying that production could end if six orders per year could not be guaranteed. He also alluded to ongoing talks with the United Arab Emirates’ main airline.

“If we can’t work out a deal with Emirates, there is no choice but to shut down the program,” Leahy had said.

According to a report supplied by Dow Jones Newswire to EFE, Emirates now accounts for more than half of all A380 ordered if it exercises all options, punctuating the Toulouse (France)-based plane maker’s dependence on the airline.

The bleak outlook for the A380 was exacerbated late last year when the first of the jets, once operated by Singapore Airlines, was placed in long-term storage after the airline opted not to extend its initial lease period.

The Asian carrier is the second biggest A380 customer, having ordered 24.

Air France-KLM and Lufthansa are among other airlines to have cut orders for the plane.

In addition, Virgin Atlantic Airways has never introduced the model despite ordering six and Malaysia Airlines is phasing out its six, although it is trying to rent them to others.

Airbus had long promised huge demand for the A380, which costs $445.6 million per unit at list price, though airlines typically get discounts.

The airplane has been popular with passengers, but airlines have been cautious to embrace it, worried about sales teams being able to fill the aircrafts’ seats, as each plane can accommodate more than 600 passengers, the report provided by Dow Jones added.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved