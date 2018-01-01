 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Del Potro Earns Place in Australian Open 3rd Round for 1st Time since 2013

MELBOURNE, Australia – Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, world No. 10, prevailed on Thursday over Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (0), 6-4 securing a place in the Australian Open third round for the first time since 2013.

The 2009 US Open champion needed 3 hours and 45 minutes to take down Khachanov, 21, in his first participation in the tournament since 2014 after recovering from physical issues that held him back from competing in Melbourne.

“I am so happy to be here after so many years. I had pains everywhere, but I am still standing up,” Del Potro said.

Del Potro fired 73 winners compared to Khachanov’s 60, proving that the 29 year old was getting back on track.

“These young guys are so strong and I feel like I am getting older, for sure. They are so strong. He hit harder than me the service and the forehand and I had to run a lot, but I think I took my chances to win the match,” he said.

The 12th seed Del Potro is set to play world No. 20 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic, who defeated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

The 19 seeded Berdych took two hours and 31 minutes to overcome world No. 71 Garcia-Lopez.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved