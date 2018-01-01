

Pakistan Accuses India of More Than 110 Ceasefire Violations in 2018



ISLAMABAD – Pakistan accused India on Thursday of more than 110 ceasefire violations along the border between the two countries that it said killed three civilians, including two in the last few hours.



According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Indian security forces on Wednesday night started firing indiscriminately in an area in Sialkot, which killed two people and injured five others.



“In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 110 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 18 days, resulting in the shahadats (martyrdom) of 3 innocent civilians, while injuring 10 others,” the ministry said in a statement.



“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the statement further said, adding that the ceasefire violations threaten regional peace and security.



On Monday, the Pakistani army had accused India of killing four of its soldiers along the LOC.



Three Indian soldiers were also killed in counter fire by Pakistan.



According to Islamabad, India violated the ceasefire on more than 1,900 occasions in 2017, killing 52 civilians, the greatest number since a 2003 ceasefire agreement.



In October, India had accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire on 503 occasions in 2017.



The two nuclear-powered countries have clashed several times – including two wars – over Kashmir since the partition of the subcontinent following independence from British rule in 1947.



