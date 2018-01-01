

Two Polio Vaccinators Shot Dead in Pakistan



ISLAMABAD – Two polio vaccinators, a mother and a daughter, were shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men on motorcycles in the city of Quetta in western Pakistan.



Quetta police spokesperson, Abdul Rashid, told EFE that unknown assailants shot the two women in the head after they had separated from the security team assigned to protect them during a vaccination campaign.



“It was an attack on the vaccination campaign,” Rashid said.



The large-scale anti-polio campaign began Monday aiming to immunize 38 million children nationwide.



Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio continues to be endemic despite recent progress in the region.



In 2016, Pakistan recorded eight cases compared to 20 in 2015 and 306 in 2014.



Armed attacks by fundamentalist groups against vaccinators and their bodyguards have been the main obstacle in the fight against the disease.



In April 2016, seven policemen protecting polio vaccination teams were fatally shot in Karachi in southern Pakistan.



In January 2016, Pakistan witnessed the worst attack on its anti-polio campaign when a suicide bombing killed 15 people, mostly policemen escorting vaccinators.



Although the Taliban have never claimed these attacks, groups affiliated to them and based on the tribal border with Afghanistan in 2012 began to carry out armed attacks against health workers which have caused nearly 100 deaths.



