

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Suspected of Shooting Rabbi



JERUSALEM – Israeli security forces have killed a Palestinian suspect and arrested others allegedly involved in the recent murder of a rabbi in the West Bank, the army said on Thursday.



During the joint operation that began Wednesday night, local authorities said in posts to Twitter that two police officers were injured, one of whom was in critical condition.



“Overnight, IDF (Israeli Defense Forces), ISA (Israel Securities Authority) and Israeli Police forces operated in order to locate the terrorists who shot and murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach on January 9th,” the army tweeted.



“Suspects opened fire at the forces. One of the suspects was killed and others were apprehended,” it added.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the killing of 22-year-old Ahmed Jarrar, whose father, according to local media outlets, was a leader from the Hamas Islamist organization and was killed during a Palestinian uprising in 2002.



Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed Palestinians crowded around Jarrar’s destroyed home after it was reportedly razed by Israeli forces.



At least three other Palestinians were injured when protests broke out amid the operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the ministry added.



On Jan. 9, a 35-year-old rabbi was shot dead while driving his car near Havat Gilad settlement, east of the West Bank city of Nablus.



A security operation was still ongoing, the IDF said.



