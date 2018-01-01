 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

China Hopes North, South Korea Talks Will Continue after Winter Olympics

BEIJING – China hoped on Thursday that talks between North and South Korea will continue even after the conclusion of the PyeongChang Olympics, where the two countries are set to march under a single flag during the opening ceremony.

This is the first time since the Turin Winter Olympics – in 2006 – that the two Koreas will march together in an Olympic event and the agreement marks an important thaw in relations between the two countries, after a decade of strained relations owing to repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang.

“The most important thing is that the positive momentum can continue and can be extended after the PyeongChang Olympic Games,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a press conference in Beijing.

He called North Korea’s decision to participate in the games “good news” for the international community and urged it to support the constructive efforts by the two Koreas and encourage the peace negotiations instead of hindering them.
 

