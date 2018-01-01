 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UK to Invest Extra $61.5 Million to Strengthen Calais Border Security, France Ties

LONDON – The United Kingdom will allocate 44.5 million pounds ($61.5 million) in funds to revamp security measures at the English Channel border crossing and in the French border port of Calais, a government spokeswoman said Thursday.

The announcement, which came ahead of a UK-France summit attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, aimed to demonstrate a continued close commitment to shared immigration responsibilities ahead of Brexit.

“This is about investing in and enhancing the security of the UK border. Just as we invest in our borders around the rest of the UK, it is only right that we constantly monitor whether there is more we can be doing at the UK border controls in France and Belgium to ensure they are as secure as possible,” a government spokeswoman said in a statement.

The extra UK funds, which add to the roughly 100 million pounds the Conservative government has spent on border security over the last three years, is to be put towards CCTV technology and fencing, while Macron is expected to request some of the finances be spent on relocating migrants from the Calais area.

The 2003 Treaty of Le Touquet set in place juxtaposed border controls whereby immigration checks for travel onto the UK are carried out by French authorities on French territory before travelers board UK-bound ferries, rather than the process taking place after disembarkation, although doubt has been cast on the future framework of this agreement after Brexit.

Analysts have suggested that, as part of a revitalized Touquet deal, Macron could ask the UK takes in more migrants from Calais in order to prevent another build-up of refugee camps.

One of the president’s key policies after taking office was to avoid a recurrence of the so-called Calais Jungle camp, which was cleared by authorities in 2016.

Aside from addressing immigration controls, the UK government is also to announce extra military contributions to France’s anti-terror operations in Mali as well as an aid package of 50 million pounds dedicated to improving stability in the African Sahel region.
 

