

At Least 52 Killed as Bus Catches Fire in Kazakhstan



ASTANA – At least 52 people were killed on Thursday as a bus caught fire on a highway in western Kazakhstan, according to authorities in the Central Asian republic.



Five people, including two drivers, survived the accident that took place at around 10:30 am (0430 GMT), spokesperson for the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee, Ruslan Imankulov, told local media.



An emergency services official told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that the bus was traveling from Uzbekistan to Russia and, according to initial reports, all of the victims were citizens of Uzbekistan.



Uzbek and Kazakh authorities are cooperating to identify the victims.



The drivers, who are both Kazakhs, have suffered first-degree burns, while the surviving passengers suffered burn wounds which are less serious.



The survivors were transferred to the central clinic located some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the site of the accident.



The Emergency Situations Committee said at a press conference that according to preliminary analyses, the most probable cause of the fire was a short circuit in the wiring of the bus, which was reportedly overloaded.



