Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Djokovic Beats Monfils for 15th Time, Advances to Australian Open 3rd Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Serbian star Novak Djokovic continued on Thursday to dominate Frenchman Gael Monfils, defeating him for the 12th time in his career, in the second round of the Australian Open.

Making a comeback after an elbow injury sidelined him for six months, Djokovic rallied from a set down to prevail over Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 45 minutes.

“I’m not at 100% but building – I know what I’m capable of and coming back to this court is a special feeling,” Djokovic said after the win.

Monfils seemed on his way to break the spell as he seized on the three break points he had to seal the first set, which saw his serve broken twice.

During the first set, Djokovic struggled while serving, as he committed five double faults, almost half of a total of his 11 double faults during the match.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion managed to win just 71 and 25 percent of the first and second serve respectively in the opening set.

Djokovic, however, improved his serve in the second set, firing four aces and zero double faults, and earned 80 percent of the second serve points.

Despite winning 68 percent of the first serve points, Djokovic sealed the second set without facing any breakpoints.

The six-time Australian Open champion took the lead for the first time clinching the third set thanks to three breaks.

Committing four double faults and four break points did not prevent Djokovic from sealing the fourth set as he seized on the lone opportunity he had.

In the third round, Djokovic is set to play against Spaniard Albert Ramos Viñolas, who defeated American wildcard Tim Smyczek 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
 

