

Hsieh Su-wei Upsets Muguruza, Advances to Australian Open 3rd Round



MELBOURNE, Australia – Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei knocked out third seed Garbiñe Muguruza 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Thursday in heat-wave conditions in the Australian Open second round.



Hsieh, world No. 88, needed almost two hours to claim one of the biggest upsets so far at Melbourne Park.



“I do a little bit better today and try to hang in there. I know the weather is going to be a little bit tough today because I heard the weather is going to be over 39 degrees,” Hsieh said.



“I was thinking, ‘Ah, I’m from Asia. I maybe can handle it better than other girls,’” she added.



Muguruza, the former world No. 1, now ranked third, came to the court with a bandaged thigh after suffering leg cramping, which forced her to withdraw from the Brisbane International and Sydney International tournaments.



The reigning Wimbledon champion ended up losing a tiebreak in the first set that lasted more than an hour.



In the upcoming round, Hsieh is due to play Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska, who beat Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a second-round match.



Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova qualified for the third round, defeating Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-1 in just 44 minutes.



The Czech Republic’s Pliskova, now ranked sixth, is to face her compatriot Lucie Safarova, who beat the Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4.



British world No. 9 Johanna Konta was sent home by Bernarda Pera of the United States 4-6, 5-7 in an hour and 40 minutes.



France’s eighth seed Caroline Garcia also advanced into the third round past the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova 6-7 (3), 6-2, 8-6.



