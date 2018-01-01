

Mitchell Leads Jazz to Victory against Kings



SACRAMENTO – Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell once again led his team with 34 points, three assists and three steals to guide the Jazz to a 120-105 road win against the Sacramento Kings, who lost their sixth consecutive game on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.



After scoring a career-high 41 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 1, 2017, Mitchell scored 23 of his 34 points in the second half of the game for the Jazz, taking them to their fifth win in the last 20 games and fourth consecutive win in Sacramento.



Mitchell finished with 34 points on 14-19 shooting and put up 12 points in the last quarter, not giving the Kings any chance of making a comeback in the game.



Jazz guard Rodney Hood added 25 points and forward Derrick Favors notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while point guard Ricky Rubio had nine points and seven assists in 29 minutes of play.



The Kings, who have lost six games in a row and 10 of the last 13, were led once again by center Willie Cauley-Stein, who put up a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.



Rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 25 points and point guard George Hill added another 20 for the Kings.



