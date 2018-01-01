 
Caracas,
Friday
January 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Anthony Helps Thunder Beat Lakers to Extend Winning Streak

OKLAHOMA CITY – Puerto Rican small forward Carmelo Anthony led the attack for Oklahoma City Thunder with 27 points as they easily beat Los Angeles Lakers 114-90 on Wednesday.

Anthony led a group of four players for Thunder (25-20) who scored in double digits and helped their team convert 48 percent of their field goal attempts.

The Thunder dominated constantly and it was the third straight victory for Oklahoma City, which now stands second in the Northeast division and fifth overall in the Western Conference.

New Zealander Center Steven Adams shined by having a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

For a change, shooting guard Russell Westbrook did not lead the scoring for the Thunder, managing 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Lakers attack was led by power forward Julius Randle, who had 16 points and three assists, while shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 10 points.

They were the only two Los Angeles players to finish in double digits.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved