

Anthony Helps Thunder Beat Lakers to Extend Winning Streak



OKLAHOMA CITY – Puerto Rican small forward Carmelo Anthony led the attack for Oklahoma City Thunder with 27 points as they easily beat Los Angeles Lakers 114-90 on Wednesday.



Anthony led a group of four players for Thunder (25-20) who scored in double digits and helped their team convert 48 percent of their field goal attempts.



The Thunder dominated constantly and it was the third straight victory for Oklahoma City, which now stands second in the Northeast division and fifth overall in the Western Conference.



New Zealander Center Steven Adams shined by having a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.



For a change, shooting guard Russell Westbrook did not lead the scoring for the Thunder, managing 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.



The Lakers attack was led by power forward Julius Randle, who had 16 points and three assists, while shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 10 points.



They were the only two Los Angeles players to finish in double digits.



