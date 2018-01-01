

Evacuation Centers Face Overcrowding in Philippines amid Mayon Eruption



CAMALIG, Philippines – The number of families sheltering in school rooms had reached capacity on Thursday as tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the erupting Mount Mayon in the eastern Philippine province of Albay.



Each classroom inside Cabangan Elementary School in Camalig, which lies about 11 kilometers southwest of Mayon’s crater, was housing more than a dozen families, and around 200 of them – some 500 people – were taking shelter at the school, an epa journalist reported.



However, because of overcrowding concerns the local government was working to reduce that number to eight families per classroom, and was seeking out more schools in the area to accommodate evacuees.



Some mothers at Cabangan told epa they wanted better sanitation measures at the shelter.



All classes in the province of Albay have been suspended, according to a Situation Report issued by the Philippine Office of Civil Defense 5 (OCD5) on Thursday, and many schools outside the 7-kilometer danger zone around Mayon have been turned into shelters.



Despite the evacuations many people at Cabangan have been returning to their villages to check on their livestock and homes before returning to the shelter at night.



As of Wednesday, 34,491 people including 8,530 families have been evacuated to 32 evacuation centers, with 2,008 people evacuated but not staying in shelters, the ODC5 reported.



A 3-kilometer lava flow from Mayon was recorded Thursday, while 48 rockfall events, two pyroclastic density currents and one volcanic earthquake were noted, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.



The Alert for Mayon remains at Level 3, and ash clouds continued to form from the volcano, which also was emitting sulphur dioxide gas at a rate of 1,159 tons per day as of Wednesday.



Mayon began erupting Saturday, the latest of some 50 eruptions over the last 500 years.



The Philippine archipelago, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region known for intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.



